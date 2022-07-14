White woman riding NYC MTA bus bashed in head in clash with 3 Black passengers who told her they ‘hate white people’

A white woman riding a Queens MTA bus was bashed in the head during a confrontation with three Black passengers who told her they “hate white people,” police sources Thursday.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

The 57-year-old victim was riding a Q53 bus in Woodhaven when she got into an argument with three Black women or girls about 6:50 p.m. Saturday.

As the exchange heated up, one of the women hit the victim over the head with a blunt object, leaving her bleeding from the head, police said.

“I hate white people...the way they talk,” the victim recalled her attackers saying, police sources said.

The assailants rushed off the bus at Woodhaven Blvd. and Jamaica Ave.. They ran off and have not been caught.

The victim was treated at Jamaica Hospital, where she needed two staples to close the gash on her head.