Whitebark pine that feeds grizzlies is threatened, US says

FILE - Seen are whitebark pine that have succumbed to mountain pine beetles through the Gros Ventre area east of Jackson Hole, Wyo., on Aug. 1, 2011. U.S. officials say climate change, beetles and a deadly fungus are imperiling the long-term survival of the high-elevation tree found in the western U.S. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
MATTHEW BROWN
·3 min read

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Whitebark pine trees can live more than 1,000 years, but in just two decades more than a quarter of the trees that are a key food source for some grizzly bears have been killed by disease, climate change, wildfires and voracious beetles, government officials said as they planned to announce federal protections Wednesday.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will designate whitebark pine as threatened with potential extinction, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. The belated acknowledgement of the tree’s severe decline will require officials to craft a recovery plan and pursue restoration work.

Whitebark pines are found at elevations up to 12,000 feet (3,600 meters) — conditions too harsh for most tress to survive.

A nonnative fungus — white pine blister rust — has been killing whitebark pines for a century and they've been largely wiped out in areas. That includes the eastern edge of Yellowstone National Park, where seeds from the trees are a source of food for threatened grizzly bears.

More recently, the trees have proven vulnerable to bark beetles that have killed millions of acres of forest, and climate change that scientists say is responsible for more severe wildfire seasons.

The trees occur across 126,000 square miles (326,164 square kilometers) of land in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and western Canada.

Wildlife officials declined to designate which forest habitats are critical to the tree’s survival, stopping short of what some environmentalists argue is needed. An estimated 88% of their habitat is federally owned, with most of that area managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

Despite the threats, whitebark pine tree populations remain resilient enough to withstand disease and other problems for decades, said Alexandra Kasdin with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“We have found it is likely to become endangered with extinction in the foreseeable future, not that it is in danger of extinction now,” Kasdin said. “The species is still relatively widespread throughout its extensive range.”

A 2009 court ruling that restored protections for Yellowstone bears cited in part the tree’s decline, although government studies later concluded the grizzlies could find other things to eat.

That has complicated government efforts to declare grizzlies in the Yellowstone area as a recovered species that no longer needs federal protection. Grizzlies raid caches of whitebark pine cones that are hidden by squirrels and devour the seeds within the cones to fatten up for winter.

Environmentalists had petitioned the government in 1991 and again in 2008 to protect the trees. After getting sued for not taking steps to protect the pine trees, wildlife officials in 2011 acknowledged that whitebark pines needed protections but they took no immediate action, saying other species faced more immediate threats.

The protections adopted Wednesday were proposed two years ago. The final rule includes new provisions that allow members of Native American tribes to collect seeds from whitebark pine for ceremonial or traditional use.

Researchers and private groups are working with federal officials on plans to gather cones from blister rust-resistant trees, grow the seeds in greenhouses and then plant them back on the landscape.

“There's hope here,” said Diana Tomback, a University of Colorado Denver biology professor and policy director for the Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation.

“We know how to find genetic resistance to white pine blister rust and there's a number of whitebark pine trees that have it. They will be the foundation of a planting strategy,” she said.

A draft of the restoration plan is expected early next year.

___

On Twitter, follow Brown @MatthewBrownAP

Recommended Stories

  • Altiplano Reports on Establishing New 344 m Mining Level at Farellon

    Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2022) - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report the intersection of the 344 m mining level as part of the ongoing underground development of the Hugo Decline at the Farellon copper gold mine located near La Serena, Chile. Cross cuts on the 344 m mining level have intersected the Farellon Iron Oxide Copper Gold vein structure with production headings ...

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)?

    Renew Holdings plc ( LON:RNWH ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20...

  • Cleethorpes: Goose dies after getting trapped in frozen lake

    Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue say volunteers arrived too late to save the bird but had freed its mate.

  • China Covid: What is China's policy and how many cases are there?

    Infections rates are rising in China following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

  • Inditex profit jumps as Zara owner lifts prices

    STORY: Zara-owner Inditex posted a huge increase in net profit Wednesday (December 14).It was up 24% for the first nine months of its fiscal year.The world's biggest fashion retailer offset weaker demand for clothing by raising prices.It put up prices by 5% or more across some ranges.The firm has also recently offered more 'high fashion' Zara pieces designed for special occasions.Analysts said that had allowed Inditex to sell higher-priced items and attract luxury shoppers.Store and online sales rose 19% from a year ago.Inditex pointed towards a strong performance in the U.S.But there are some signs of cooling demand, with third quarter sales up just 11%.That was a slower pace than in previous months and reflected a weaker consumer environment. The company has outperformed some rivals since Marta Ortega took over as non-executive chair in April.H&M has struggled to keep pace this year, and announces its results Thursday (December 15).Inditex shares rose over 2.5% after the results were announced.

  • Raft with US flag caught in plain view off Havana coast

    Onlookers scratched their heads at a peculiar scene just off the coast of Havana on Monday — Cuba's coast guard intercepted nearly a dozen passengers from a scrappy blue handmade raft with an American flag painted along the bow. Handmade rafts are hardly out of the ordinary in Cuba, where innumerable vessels set off in attempts to reach Florida's shores. Growing waves of migrants have abandoned the Caribbean island in the past year by land, air and sea, an exodus fueled by a complex mix of deepening and compounding crises in Cuba.

  • Israeli jurists warn against Ben-Gvir's bid for more powers over police

    Legal advisers to Israel's parliament and outgoing government on Wednesday criticised a bid by a far-right politician to give himself expanded powers as next police minister, warning that his proposed changes clashed with democratic principles. Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Jewish Power party was promised the National Security Ministry, with authority over police, under a coalition deal with Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu. Though Netanyahu's hard-right new government has yet to be finalised, Ben-Gvir has already submitted a bill that would amend police regulations.

  • Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

    An air-raid siren was sounded throughout Ukraine in the afternoon of 13 December. Source: air-raid map; Belaruski Hajun, the independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram Details: Starting from 14:40 on 13 December, sirens were sounded in the country's east, then in Kyiv and in Ukraine's south.

  • Ukraine's parliament enacts reform laws recommended by EU - Speaker

    Ukraine's parliament has passed all the legislation sought by the European Union before Kyiv starts talks on joining the 27-member bloc, the assembly's speaker said on Wednesday. The European Commission, the EU executive, granted Ukraine the status of candidate member in June, despite Russia's invasion, on the understanding that Kyiv takes a series of recommended legislative and policy steps. These included enacting legislation on a selection process for Constitutional Court judges, strengthening the fight against corruption, harmonising media regulation with EU standards and protecting national minorities.

  • Judge rules against Oklahoma in attempt to execute inmate

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday rejected Oklahoma’s attempt to have a federal prisoner transferred to state custody so he can be executed. U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor denied Oklahoma’s request to have inmate John Fitzgerald Hanson, 58, transferred from federal custody to Oklahoma and dismissed the case for lack of jurisdiction. Oklahoma sued the Federal Bureau of Prisons in October for refusing to turn over Hanson to state authorities, with federal officials saying at the time the transfer was “not in the public's best interest."

  • Ex-CNN producer pleads guilty to child sex charge in deal

    A former CNN television producer pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to using interstate commerce to entice and coerce a 9-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity at his Vermont ski house. As part of the plea deal, the government will drop the two remaining counts of enticement of a minor against John Griffin, 45, of Stamford, Connecticut. According to the plea deal, Griffin met a woman on a website during the summer of 2020 and persuaded the woman to bring her 9-year-old daughter to his Ludlow, Vermont, ski home for illegal sexual activity.

  • Dwayne Johnson shares a video doing 'daddy curls' with his 4-year-old daughter Tiana

    The actor shares a peek at how he balances fatherhood and his career.

  • A photographer took a perfectly timed photo of a bird attacking a bull, creating a Pegasus-like optical illusion

    The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of wild animals, including those that create mind-bending optical illusions.

  • 'Whiteout conditions': Winter storm could fuel blizzard conditions, travel havoc across swath of US

    A winter storm system that already battered California is moving across the country with 15 million people in 12 states facing watches or warnings.

  • DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate, but suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects. “We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” DeSantis said.

  • Vanguard sees a recession in 2023 — and one ‘silver lining’ for investors

    After 2022's high prices, recession worries, stock market slides, what's coming in 2023? Vanguard says to watch out for these developments.

  • Moon, a doomed humpback whale with a broken spine, travels 3,000 miles doing breaststroke

    Moon, a humpback whale, traveled from Canada to Hawaii with a severe spinal injury from a ship strike. Researchers say she will not return.

  • Buck ‘stuck in a rut’ ends up in same icy ditch in Colorado for second year in a row

    “Hopefully the buck has learned to avoid concrete culverts. But we’ve got Dec. 1 circled on our 2023 calendars!”

  • Crocodiles in Florida? Here's what you should know about the reptile making a comeback

    Crocodiles eat almost anything that moves and some things that do not. The bigger the crocodiles, the bigger their prey.

  • Exam finds famed LA mountain lion may have been hit by car

    The famous Hollywood-roaming mountain lion known as P-22 is drastically underweight and was probably struck and injured by a car, wildlife experts who conducted a health examination on the big cat said Tuesday. The male cougar, whose killing of a leashed dog has raised concerns about its behavior, probably won't be released back into the wild and could be sent to an animal sanctuary or euthanized, depending on its health, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said. “Nobody is taking that kind of decision lightly,” spokesperson Jordan Traverso said during a videoconference.