Whitecap Resources Inc.'s (TSE:WCP) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3.1x Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Canada have P/E ratios greater than 12x and even P/E's higher than 27x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Whitecap Resources certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Whitecap Resources' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 486% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 7,888% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 26% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 14% each year, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Whitecap Resources is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

What We Can Learn From Whitecap Resources' P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Whitecap Resources maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

