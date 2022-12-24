Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Whitecap Resources' shares on or after the 29th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.037 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.44 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Whitecap Resources has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current share price of CA$10.51. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Whitecap Resources has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Whitecap Resources

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Whitecap Resources has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 13% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 15% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Whitecap Resources's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 39% per annum for the past five years. Whitecap Resources looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Whitecap Resources's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.0% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Whitecap Resources is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Whitecap Resources for the upcoming dividend? Whitecap Resources has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Whitecap Resources looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Whitecap Resources is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Whitecap Resources (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here