Whitecaps' Takaoka, Sounders' Frei duel to scoreless draw

Seattle Sounders defender Jackson Ragen, right, tips the ball away from Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Junior Hoilett during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Yohei Takaoka finished with five saves for Vancouver to offset Stefan Frei's league-leading 13th clean sheet of the season as the Whitecaps played the Seattle Sounders to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Frei did not face a shot on goal in posting his shutout for the Sounders (13-9-11), who would have clinched a top-four seed in the Western Conference with a victory. Seattle extends its unbeaten streak at home to eight, going 3-0-5 in the run.

The Sounders are 8-0-2 in their last 10 home matches with Vancouver (12-10-11) in all competitions, outscoring the Whitecaps 24-4.

The Whitecaps entered play with 54 goals this season, tying the club's single-season high set in 2018. Brian White had a four-match goal-scoring streak end. Ryan Gauld scored in four straight matches in June. Only one Whitecaps player accomplished the feat from 2015-2022.

Seattle closes out the regular season at St. Louis City on Oct. 21. Vancouver will host defending-champion Los Angeles FC on Oct. 21 to end the regular season.

