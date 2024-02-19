Whitefish aims to join state property improvement loan program

Feb. 19—Whitefish is looking to implement a program that would assist businesses and other organizations make improvements to their property through loans.

City Council on Tuesday will vote on whether to create a Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancement program. It would allow owners to apply for loans to make improvements to properties for water conservation, energy efficiency, and generating renewable energy.

City Council meets at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall, 418 E. Second St. The meeting is on Tuesday because of the Presidents' Day holiday.

Administered by the Montana Facility Finance Authority, the C-PACE loan program was authorized by the Montana Legislature. Owners of commercial, industrial, nonprofit, agricultural and multi-family properties within a designated district can apply for financing for low-cost, long-term loans to pay for certain projects.

Once the program requirements are met, the property owner and the city enter a contract that allows the city to impose a property tax assessment to repay the loan.

During the meeting, Council will consider calling for an election to conduct a local government review. The Montana Constitution requires every 10 years to put before voters whether to study and review the local government structure. The question will appear on the June 4 ballot and if approved then a study commission would be elected in November to conduct the review.

Council will consider a request from the Fire Department to refurbish its 2003 Landing Craft fire and rescue boat. The boat requires updating and refurbishment to provide continued response on Whitefish Lake, Fire Chief Cole Hadley notes in a memo to Council, while listing a number of issues with the boat including multiple instances of the outdated bilge pumps sticking in the on position not only disabling the boat for emergency response but creating a situation where the boat took on water significantly and nearly sunk.

Hadley is asking Council to approve a bid to Riddle Marine of Lewiston, Idaho in the amount of $92,960 to repair the boat. The BNSF Railway Foundation awarded a $25,000 grant to the city for the refurbishment and thus the city would only fund the balance.

A memorandum of understanding with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks regarding the Beaver Lakes fishing access is up for discussion and a vote before Council. Since 2012 the city has held a deed of public recreation trust easement over State Trust Lands for the 1,521-acre area comprising primarily of the Whitefish Trail. To preserve public access to Beaver Lake, in 2014 the city leased the roughly 2-acre fishing access site to the state wildlife agency.

That lease was later changed to a memorandum of understanding, and the current agreement is set to expire this month. Council is being asked to approve a new agreement.

Also, Council will consider a resolution to annex 1.64 acres of land at 34 and 36 East Lakeshore Court. The property would be zoned WSR suburban residential.

DURING A work session beginning at 5:45 p.m., Council will discuss a salary increase for the municipal judge and potential compensation for City Council.

Municipal Judge Caitlin Overland is requesting an increase in salary while also establishing that the city adopt a method for providing increases on an annual basis for the position.

The Whitefish judge's salary is $91,927 per year, while Kalispell's judge makes $118,274. The Whitefish judge position salary is almost 10% lower than the next lowest salary when compared to other municipal courts in the state.

She suggests that her salary should be increased to $111,654.

Per Montana law, a municipal court judge is required to be an attorney. While a judge of a city court or justice court is not required to be an attorney.

Overland points out that as an elected position running for office every four years, the position of judge comes with risk, and also that the city should consider that attracting qualified candidates in the future may require increased compensation.

"While asking for a higher salary is not something that I am entirely comfortable with, I also feel it is important I be compensated similarly to my colleagues around the state," Overland said in a memo to Council. "As a judge I recognize I am accepting less pay than I would as an attorney but am gaining the benefits of public service both tangible and intangible."

Overland suggests the city implement a resolution that would provide a salary increase for the judge every two years based upon a percentage of the state District Court salary increases or one that provides periodic increases in line with wage adjustments for the city manager and city attorney positions.

At the work session, Council will also return to discussions about whether Whitefish should provide compensation for its mayor and city councilors. The city charter states that Council receive no salary — Whitefish is one of a few cities in the state that does not pay its elected officials. It does provide per diem and mileage allowances along with stipends.

During a previous discussion, Council agreed that members should be offered health insurance and asked for more information to potentially put the question before voters in November.

