Whitefish father pleads guilty to criminal child endangerment

Oct. 4—storyA Whitefish man accused of drunkenly crashing a vehicle — with his four children riding as passengers — in May pleaded guilty to criminal child endangerment last week.

Dustin Anthony Donsbach, 30, admitted getting behind the wheel while intoxicated during a Sept. 29 change of plea hearing in Flathead County District Court. He also acknowledged, under questioning from defense attorney Daniel Wood, that his actions could have led to the death of a child.

Donsbach initially pleaded not guilty to the charge. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors will recommend he serve a suspended five-year sentence with the state Department of Corrections. The two sides reached the agreement on Sept. 6.

Donsbach earned the charge after Montana Highway Patrol troopers came upon his wrecked vehicle near McGregor Lake on May 29. According to court documents, Donsbach struck the rear of a vehicle taking a left turn. During the ensuing conversation, troopers allegedly detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Donsbach.

Confronted, Donsbach admitted to drinking, court documents said. Troopers subsequently found several open beer cans in his vehicle, according to court documents.

A breath test returned at twice the legal limit, court documents said.

In court, Judge Robert Allison quizzed Donsbach on whether he had a history of drunk driving. Donsbach said the wreck was his first driving under the influence infraction.

Accepting the plea, Allison encouraged Donsbach to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation. He set sentencing for Dec. 1.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.