Whitefish interior designer pleads guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft

Nov. 8—A Whitefish-based interior designer accused of defrauding clients of roughly $900,000 over about seven years pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court Tuesday.

Jennifer Michele Helm, also known as Jennifer Michele, 45, allegedly defrauded at least 12 customers between 2016 and 2023 while operating Sage Interior Designs LLC, Interior Design Services and Jennifer Michele LLC. Her sentencing before U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen is set for March 14.

Prosecutors accuse Helm of contracting with customers for goods and services, usually agreeing to order furnishings for construction and remodeling projects, but never holding up her end of the deal. She also convinced one couple to give her access to their credit card, ostensibly to make purchases on their behalf, which she used to funnel money into her bank account, officials said.

Helm allegedly took responsibility for the misspent funds and admitted to the FBI to using the couple's credit card to deposit money into her personal bank account. She told investigators she could not recall how many unauthorized transactions she made with the card, officials said.

Wire fraud carries a maximum punishment of up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Aggravated identity theft carries a minimum penalty of two years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Racicot prosecuted the case.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached