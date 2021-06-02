Whitefish man accused of choking wife, threatening her attorney

Jun. 1—A Whitefish man is facing a felony charge after he was accused of choking his common law wife.

Scott William Baker, 60, faces one felony count of strangulation of a partner or family member and a misdemeanor count of violating an order of protection.

According to the charging document, on March 20 a Flathead County 911 dispatcher returned a call after a hangup call came in. The dispatcher spoke with Baker, who allegedly said he had a crazy girlfriend, was going to bed and "would deal with it tomorrow."

Baker thought he had hung up, but the dispatcher reported the line was still open. The dispatcher reported hearing the man repeatedly yell "[expletive] you," "get out of my [expletive] house" and "if you call 911 I will [expletive] ... you."

The dispatcher also reported hearing the argument become physical and a woman was heard saying "get off me, ow."

When deputies from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to the home on Big Mountain Road, they reported hearing yelling from inside the home. When the officers spoke to Baker, he allegedly said the woman and he were just friends, she was having cancer treatment, she was giving him a hard time and he wanted her to leave the home.

The woman told officers she and Baker had been in an intimate relationship for more than 12 years and it wasn't the first time Baker had injured her. She told officers she was scared he was going to kill her.

The woman also reported Baker allegedly dragged her by the wrist, punched her, pinned her down and said he was going to kill her. In addition, she alleged Baker had grabbed a milkshake and threw it at her. Deputies reported seeing broken glass and spilled milkshake in front of the fireplace.

When a detective spoke to the woman, she said Baker allegedly pinned her down, grabbed her by the throat and pushed against her with the weight of his body. She said she wasn't able to breathe and may have lost consciousness.

According to the court document, a temporary order of protection was issued March 29 and effective until April 12. It prohibited Baker from contacting her.

On March 30, a deputy reviewed a call log from the victim's phone and it allegedly showed five calls from Baker's number.

Baker, who was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on May 28 and freed later the same day, is scheduled to appear in Flathead County District Court for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 11.

Baker also is the subject of a temporary order of protection after he allegedly threatened the woman's attorney, Brian Muldoon.

According to the petition, Muldoon is the attorney for Baker's wife and is representing her in a divorce proceeding, a civil case for assault and battery and in an order of protection proceeding in Flathead County Justice Court.

In the petition, Muldoon reported Baker called him on May 6 and allegedly threatened him with physical violence, and accused the attorney of threatening Baker's mother.

Muldoon said he did none of what Baker accused him of doing.

Baker must stay at least 1,500 feet from Muldoon, his residence and his workplace. The protection order is set to expire June 9.

A hearing on whether the order should be extended or made permanent is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9.

Any violations of a protective order may be a criminal offense and punishable by a maximum jail sentence of five years.

