Whitefish man charged in alleged gun assault

Aug. 21—A neighborhood dispute involving a gun led to a man going to jail recently.

Franklin Delano Feeney, 82, is facing one felony charge of assault with a weapon and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Feeney was placed in the Flathead County Detention Center on Sunday, Aug. 15, and was released on his own recognizance Thursday, Aug. 19. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.

According to charging documents, at 8:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, a Whitefish man called police to report his neighbor, later identified as Feeney, allegedly pointed a handgun at him.

When a Whitefish police officer spoke to the victim, he alleged his neighbor "Frank" had previously threatened to kill him. When the victim walked on to his deck Sunday morning he allegedly saw Feeney pointing a black handgun at him from a distance of 75 feet.

When the officer told Feeney he was under arrest, the accused man allegedly kicked the officer while he tried to handcuff him.

After the officer got a search warrant for Feeney's Baker Avenue home, he found a black and green Walther P22 handgun.

Flathead County District Judge Dan Wilson wrote in the order releasing Feeney that he must reside at his Baker Avenue residence and not have any contact with the victim.

Flathead County court records indicate a man named Franklin Feeney was charged with assault with a weapon in 2003. The case was later moved to Flathead County Justice Court but the disposition was not reported.

