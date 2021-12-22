Whitefish man charged in brutal attack pleads not guilty

Dec. 21—A Whitefish man accused of tying up and brutally assaulting a woman entered a not guilty plea Monday in Flathead County District Court.

Dylan Thomas Baker, 47, is charged with felony kidnapping, strangulation of a partner or family member and assault with a weapon. He posted $100,000 bail and is required to wear a GPS monitoring device and reside at his home on Monegan Road in Whitefish. His next court date is for an omnibus hearing May 11 in front of Judge Amy Eddy.

According to charging documents, the woman told officers she was moving out of Baker's home on Dec. 13 when he "went nuts." He allegedly hit the woman and choked her to the point she lost consciousness, then took her into the basement and restrained her with duct tape.

He then allegedly hit her with a studded belt and threatened to kill her.

Baker reportedly left the home to "get more supplies" for the attack. While he was gone, the victim was able to wriggle out of her shoes and pants and escape the basement, running to a nearby home for help.

The resident who found the woman outside of his home shared details of that night with the Inter Lake. The person's name is being withheld to protect their identity.

The resident said they were in bed at about 10:30 p.m. when they heard someone outside "frantically" screaming for help. The resident said they found the victim in the snow with her hands taped behind her back, and with her face, neck and shoulders taped as well. The woman was not wearing pants or shoes, and showed signs of a physical assault on her legs.

The resident quickly took the victim inside their home, turned off the lights and called police.

"She was absolutely terrified that this man would find her at our house," the resident said.

According to court documents, while paramedics were assisting the victim, an officer noticed a side-by-side driving on Monegan Road that was believed to be Baker's. Officers tracked the vehicle to Baker's house.

Story continues

During a search of Baker's home, officers reportedly found tape matching the tape found on the victim, as well as the victim's pants and boots, and part of a studded belt.

Baker is facing up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000.

The resident who found the woman said they were glad to be able to help with her desperate situation. They said many neighbors are "shook up" about the incident happening in the rural area just outside of city limits.

"We've never really locked our doors, but I did knowing he was quickly out on bond ... knowing he's back around the neighborhood," the resident said.

Get help: If you are facing domestic abuse or know someone who is, call the Abbie Shelter's 24-hour helpline at 406-752-7273, or reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.