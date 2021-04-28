Whitefish man jailed after alleged domestic incident

Apr. 28—A recent alleged domestic incident has left a Whitefish man locked up on two felony charges.

Alexander Jude Doxtater, 27, was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center April 9 on charges he allegedly choked his wife and assaulted a county sheriff's deputy.

His bail was set at $35,000. Doxtater was arraigned April 15 and pleaded not guilty to both charges.

According to a charging document, a Sheriff's Office deputy spoke with the victim, who said she was separated from Doxtater. She told him she was in the process of moving while the accused lived elsewhere.

She said she was lying in her bed at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8 when Doxtater arrived, pulled her from the bed and pulled her outside by her neck. She said she screamed and Doxtater allegedly placed both hands around her throat and strangled her, causing her to not be able to breath.

She also alleged he told her she "deserved to die."

After the woman escaped his grasp, she ran to a neighbor's home and called 911.

The neighbor said he heard the disturbance and she arrived at his home and complained of being assaulted.

When the deputy found Doxtater at a nearby friend's trailer, the man allegedly said nothing happened. When he was arrested and handcuffed, the officer said Doxtater kicked backward during a pat search and struck the deputy in the upper left thigh.

According to other court records, Doxtater faced charges in Texas in 2017 for theft and burglary,

Doxtater's next mandatory court appearance, a pretrial hearing, is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Scott Shindledecker may be reached at 758-4441 or sshindledecker@dailyinterlake.com.