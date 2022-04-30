Whitehall Borough police officer hurt after being dragged by person fleeing traffic stop

A Whitehall Borough police officer was injured after being dragged during a traffic stop.

According to Whitehall Borough Police Department on Facebook, the officer conducted a traffic stop at 3:44 a.m. on Clairton Boulevard (Route 51) near Beall Drive.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and the officer was dragged about 200 feet down the road.

According to police, the officer had moderate injuries and is in stable condition at a local trauma center.

Sources told Channel 11 that the officer is expected to be released from the hospital sometime this morning.

Allegheny County Police Department is assisting Whitehall Police with this ongoing investigation.

