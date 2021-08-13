Whitehall man charged with several felonies after SLT standoff

Aug. 12—The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office released the name and charges related to the man who barricaded himself into a Spring Lake Township home Wednesday.

The suspect is Kenneth Duane Pagel Jr. of Whitehall, although he recently also resided at the home on Palm Drive at which the incident took place.

Pagel has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, felonious assault, felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing and eluding police fourth degree, resisting and obstructing police, and felony firearms, according to Capt. Jake Sparks.

He is also charged with habitual offender fourth offense. He was arraigned by Judge Craig Bunce in the Grand Haven District Court on Thursday and remains in the Ottawa County Jail with a $300,000 cash bond.

The charges stem from an incident that began early Wednesday morning when police attempted to contact Pagel with a traffic stop. He fled into a residence on the 7400 block of Palm Drive, where he entered the home and refused orders to exit. During their initial contact, police observed that Pagel was armed with a handgun.

A 38-year-old female was present at the home and was held there by the suspect for several hours until she was released around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Negotiations continued with Pagel barricaded in the house until he eventually surrendered to police at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday. Neither he or any of the sheriff's deputies involved in the standoff were injured, though several shots were fired by the suspect inside the home.

Throughout the incident, those in the vicinity were urged to shelter in place.