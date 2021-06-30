Whitehall man gets prison for 9th OWI

Jun. 29—EAU CLAIRE — A Whitehall man will spend four years in prison for his ninth drunken driving conviction.

Thomas J. Johnson was arrested for drunken driving following an altercation with a woman, police said.

Johnson, 50, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of ninth-offense drunken driving. Misdemeanor counts of operating after revocation, disorderly conduct, battery, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed and considered at sentencing.

Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Johnson to spend four years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

Johnson was fined $1,857 and had his driver's license revoked for three years. As conditions of supervision, Johnson must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to Savers on Mall Drive on Dec. 20 after a man saw Johnson and a woman hitting each other while sitting in a vehicle. When officers arrived, Johnson, who had been driving, was outside the vehicle. The woman was sitting in the front passenger seat.

An officer spoke with Johnson, who said he went to the Sojourner House to pick up the woman. Johnson said it is common for the woman to hit him or lie in attempts to get him into trouble. While speaking with Johnson, the officer detected an odor of intoxicants even though he was wearing a face mask.

When asked how much he had to drink, Johnson said he had one drink and that the woman had thrown a bottle of vodka at him.

Johnson denied driving even though he said he picked the woman up earlier that day. A breath test showed Johnson's blood alcohol level was .094. He was restricted to a level of .02.

Officers learned Johnson had eight prior convictions for drunken driving: November 1993 and June 2001 in Milwaukee County, January 1995 in Waukesha County, twice in January 2002 and in September 2004 in Eau Claire County, and November 2010 and July 2015 in Trempealeau County.

Story continues

Johnson's driver's license was revoked for three years in his most recent conviction and his driving privileges had not been reinstated.

The woman told police that Johnson is her boyfriend. She said they had been struggling recently to make ends meet. The woman said Johnson had struck her in the face.

The woman said Johnson was stressed and he was driving while they argued. She said both of them had been drinking.