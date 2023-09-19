Whitehall police arrest two in connection with fatal Monday morning shooting

Whitehall police have arrested two men in connection with a deadly Monday morning shooting.

Franklin County Municipal Court records show 22-year-old Cameron Obey, of the East Side, and 23-year-old Mario Wingate Jr., of the Northeast Side, were arrested Monday.

Both men are charged with aggravated murder in connection with the death of 22-year-old Shane Trewartha, of Whitehall.

Trewartha was found shot around 2 a.m. Monday in the backyard of a home on the 900 block of Colgate Road. Whitehall police said there had been a gathering at the home.

According to court records, Obey and Wingate waited behind the home for Trewartha to walk outside and then shot him multiple times.

Both men were scheduled to have their first court appearances Tuesday morning.

Columbus police arrest suspect in Saturday shooting death

Columbus police have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with a Saturday afternoon shooting on the city's South Side.

Pedro Pace was scheduled to have his first appearance Tuesday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. He is charged with murder.

According to court records, Pace shot 36-year-old James Jones on Saturday afternoon following an altercation. Jones was found on the 600 block of South 22nd Street, a few blocks away from Pace's last known address.

