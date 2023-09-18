Whitehall police investigating after man found dead outside Colgate Road home

Whitehall police are continuing to investigate after a person was found shot in the backyard of a home early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Monday on the 900 block of Colgate Road.

The victim, believed to be a man in his 20s, died at the scene. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist with processing evidence at the scene.

Whitehall police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whitehall police at 614-237-6333 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

