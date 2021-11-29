Whitehall shooting victims taken to hospital after showing up to Licking County fire scene

Two individuals were taken to area hospitals after they showed up at a Licking County fire scene following a shooting in Whitehall, according to the Licking County Sheriff's Office.

Col. Chad Dennis said around 8 p.m. Sunday, a car pulled up to the scene of a fire in the 15100 block of Palmer Road. Dennis said inside were two individuals who had been shot in a Whitehall incident.

He said the individuals pulled up to the scene where they saw fire trucks and a few sheriff's office cruisers working the fire scene. He said the individuals were taken to area hospitals for treatment, but he didn't believe either had life-threatening injuries.

West Licking Fire District Assistant Chief Jack Treinish said their department was called to a fire at a shelter house, which held some bales of hay, at 6:27 p.m. and when they arrived, it was fully involved when they arrived.

He added one of the shooting victims was taken to Mount Carmel East. No injuries were reported in the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Shooting victims hospitalized after showing up to Licking County fire