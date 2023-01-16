Whitehaven coal mine: Second legal challenge launched

Opponents of the mine have staged protests calling for a rethink of the government's decision

A further legal challenge has been launched opposing the UK's first major coal mine in more than 40 years.

South Lakes Action on Climate Change (SLACC) wants the High Court to quash the go-ahead granted by the government in December for the mine, near Whitehaven.

It follows a similar application lodged by Friends of the Earth.

The government has previously said it acted on advice of the independent planning inspector.

The Woodhouse Colliery scheme is expected to extract millions of tonnes of coking coal for steel production.

Operator West Cumbria Mining says it will create 500 highly-skilled jobs with a possible 1,500 more in the supply chain.

However, SLACC claims the decision made by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove was based on "errors in law".

'Contradictory conclusion'

Chairwoman Carole Wood said: "Gove acknowledged 220 million tonnes of greenhouse gases would be released from the coal extracted over the mine's lifetime, and that most of the coal would be exported rather than used in the UK or EU, but he still concluded that the mine would be 'climate neutral or slightly beneficial'.

"Our claim sets out the errors in law, the failure to give intelligible reasons and the disparity of treatment between the parties that Gove employed to arrive at this contradictory conclusion."

The mine is set to open on the site of the former Marchon chemical works on the outskirts of Whitehaven

The Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has said a coal mine at the site would not be used for power generation.

'Huge investment'

The department has been contacted for comment but in a statement earlier this month responding to Friends of the Earth's legal challenge, it said: "The reasons for the secretary of state's decision are set out in full in his published letter, alongside the report of the independent planning inspector who oversaw the inquiry into the proposal".

A spokesperson added that "given the quasi-judicial nature of this decision" it could not comment further but the government's "commitment to phase out coal for power generation by 2024 remains in place".

Cumbria County Council initially approved the mine in 2020 before it became the subject of a public inquiry. A final decision was delayed several times before the government's announcement last month.

While opponents have highlighted environmental concerns, supporters say it will bring badly needed jobs with Copeland's Conservative elected mayor, Mike Starkie, describing it as "a huge economic investment".

Fellow Conservative Trudy Harrison, the MP for Copeland, has also backed the mine.