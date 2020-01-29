The WhiteHawk (ASX:WHK) Share Price Is Up 13% And Shareholders Are Holding On

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. For example, the WhiteHawk Limited (ASX:WHK), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 13% trails the market return. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

View our latest analysis for WhiteHawk

With just US$550,873 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers WhiteHawk to have proven its business plan. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. Investors will be hoping that WhiteHawk can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

WhiteHawk had cash in excess of all liabilities of just US$1.6m when it last reported (June 2019). So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. Given how low on cash the it got, investors must really like its potential for the share price to be up 156% in the last year . The image below shows how WhiteHawk's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can see in the image below, how WhiteHawk's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

ASX:WHK Historical Debt, January 29th 2020 More

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. However you can take a look at whether insiders have been buying up shares. It's usually a positive if they have, as it may indicate they see value in the stock. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

A Different Perspective

WhiteHawk shareholders have gained 13% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 25%. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 7 warning signs we've spotted with WhiteHawk (including 5 which is are a bit concerning) .

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.