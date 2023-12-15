Whitehorn files application to the Louisiana Supreme Court. Learn more about the case

The battle for Caddo Parish Sheriff is still on.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, candidate Henry Whitehorn filed an application to the Louisiana Supreme Court to reverse the decision of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

This application comes after three judges voted in favor of a new election for the Caddo Parish Sheriff's election.

On Nov. 18, Whitehorn and John Nickelson participated in the runoff election for Caddo Parish Sheriff which resulted in a one-vote margin. Whitehorn received 21,621 votes while Nickelson received 21,620.

A recount was performed Nov. 27 on the absentee ballots for the runoff due to the one-vote margin. The recount resulted in an additional three votes given to both candidates, ultimately leaving the outcome unchanged with Whitehorn ahead by one vote.

Shortly after the recount, Nickelson filed a lawsuit outlining a number of allegations of irregularities in votes during the runoff election.

On Dec. 5, Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Joseph Bleich made a ruling ordering a new runoff election between Whitehorn and Nickelson.

Sheriff-elect Henry Whitehorn talks to the press Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at the Hilton about the recount.

Following that ruling Whitehorn filed an appeal, and it was heard on Monday, Dec. 11 in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

Just after 12 p.m. Dec. 12, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals released a decision, upholding the ruling made by Bleich.

The decision stated, "we are ultimately constrained to find no abuse of discretion in the trial court’s determination that a new election is warranted in this matter. There is no dispute that this election was decided by one vote."

On Dec. 12, Whitehorn released a statement that stated, "despite today’s outcome, I still believe in the people of Caddo Parish. I believe in your one vote, and I will fight all the way to the Supreme Court for that one vote."

There is no deadline for the Supreme Court to take action on the appeal application and it is at discretion of the court hear this case.

