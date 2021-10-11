Whitehouse admits Trump may not be mastermind behind DOJ scheme to overturn election

Former President Donald Trump may not be the person who was "pulling the strings" behind efforts to push Justice Department officials to challenge the results of the 2020 election, a Democratic Senate investigator admitted on Sunday.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, appeared on NBC News's Meet the Press to discuss the interim report released last week by his panel on the DOJ pressure campaign.

"We have a very complete picture of the extent to which Trump was personally involved in this," the Rhode Island Democrat told host Chuck Todd.

"This is a question in which you can actually connect the president of the United States to the scheme," Whitehouse said. He also noted Trump's focus on election fraud claims in Georgia, where a separate investigation is looking into whether the former president and his allies broke state law.

MARK MEADOWS ON FBI INFORMANT IN CAPITOL RIOT CROWD: 'THERE IS A WHOLE LOT THAT NEEDS TO COME OUT'

But Whitehouse said the question of who actually masterminded the scheme remains unclear.

The senator referred to talk about Trump replacing Jeffrey Rosen, his acting attorney general, with Jeffrey Clark, another DOJ official who drew up a proposal to intervene in the Georgia certification process and raised doubts about the election results in other states. The scenario never materialized after Trump was told during an early January meeting in the Oval Office that top Justice Department officials and White House counsel Pat Cipollone would resign if he went through with the plan.

"What we don't know is who was really behind this," Whitehouse said. "The text of the transcript and the body English of the witnesses suggests that they had very little regard for this character Jeffrey Clark, who was nominally going to be the new attorney general. They doubted his qualifications to even have that role."

"So, it's a possibility, I suppose, that he saw this moment and grabbed it, but it's an equally real possibility that he was a cog in a larger machine and we've got a lot of work to do to figure out how that machine ran through this period, who was behind it, where the money came from, and what's been going on," he added.

Story continues

Todd pressed this point, asking, "And you think it's somebody other than Donald Trump? I mean — you know, when I hear that, you're essentially saying you believe there's somebody else involved, somebody else was pulling the strings. Who could that be besides Donald Trump?"

Whitehouse said Senate investigators, who are cooperating with the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, don't yet have a clear view on that subject.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"We don't know yet, but, you know, this guy jumped to a dark money enterprise. So, he's been taken care of, Jeffrey Clark. There was a lot of activity around this with members of Congress. There's just a lot left to be learned," he added.

Clark, who was the head of the Justice Department's civil division during the Trump administration, has since been hired by the New Civil Liberties Alliance as the conservative civil rights group's chief of litigation and director of strategy.

He has refused to sit down for a voluntary interview, the Senate Judiciary Committee report said. Dick Durbin, chairman of the panel, has asked the D.C. Bar to open an investigation into Clark.

The 394-page report from the Senate Judiciary Committee, which was based on testimony of former officials and documents, prompted a GOP rebuttal document that insists available evidence shows Trump followed the advice and recommendations of his senior advisers and did not use the Justice Department to overturn President Joe Biden's victory.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Congress, Sheldon Whitehouse, Donald Trump, Justice Department

Original Author: Daniel Chaitin

Original Location: Whitehouse admits Trump may not be mastermind behind DOJ scheme to overturn election