Whiteland student, 16, dead after shooting at bus stop in Greenwood, schools on lockdown

A 16-year-old sophomore student who attends Whiteland Community High School was shot and killed this morning near Providence and Winterwood Drive, according to Greenwood Police Department.

The shooter was not caught as of 9:15 a.m. Thursday, said Greenwood Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth.

Police responded to a bus stop in the Summerfield Housing addition about 7 a.m., said Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess.

The suspect ran up to the 16-year-old student and started shooting, Fillenwarth said. Several other students were at the scene but no one else was injured. Police believe the shooting was targeted and there is no threat to the public's safety or schools nearby, Fillenwarth said.

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison immediately put schools in the area in lock down, Burgess said.

The schools on lockdown in Greenwood include Greenwood Community High School, Greenwood Middle School, Isom Elementary, Northeast Elementary, Southwest Elementary and Westwood Elementary. Transportation also is shut down, according to Greenwood Community School Corporation. All schools in the Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation in are on lockdown to visitors.

The shooting is actively being investigating but police believe the killing was isolated and the victim was targeted, police said.

Greenwood Police Department is working with law enforcement agents from Johnson County and Indiana State Police, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Fillenwarth said.

We are now in a level 2 lockout where we are following the bell schedules and moving between classes. Students still need administrative approval/escort to leave the building. — GHSWoodmen (@GHSWoodmen) August 25, 2022

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Whiteland Community High School student killed in Greenwood shooting