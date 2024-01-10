Whiteout conditions close stretch of Idaho highway near Mountain Home to Fairfield

All lanes in both directions along U.S. Highway 20 from north of Mountain Home to Fairfield were closed Tuesday afternoon because of whiteout conditions, state transportation officials announced.

The 36-mile road closure, from mile markers 116, at the Anderson Dam Road in Dixie, to 152 started just after 2:30 p.m. There was no timeline issued for when the stretch of highway may reopen.

A short video posted by the Idaho Transportation Department to X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time of the closure shows a plow stopped during high winds and low visibility from blowing snow.

An ITD spokesperson did not immediately return a request for an update on the road closure from the Idaho Statesman.

U.S. 20 is a primary route between the Treasure Valley and the Wood River Valley at the Idaho Highway 75 interchange. On Tuesday, Sun Valley Resort north of Ketchum reported 1 inch of snow overnight and in the current storm.