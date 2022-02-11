Whiteout conditions shut down Minnesota highway
Snow and wind limited the visibility of drivers on I-94, between Barnesville and Rothsay, Minnesota, on Feb. 11. Dozens of vehicles became stuck in ditches.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) advised people to stay off the roads in some northwestern parts of the state on Friday, February 11, as severe weather made travel conditions dangerous.This footage was released by State Patrol Public Information Officer (PIO) Sgt Jesse Grabow, who said it shows vehicles stuck in blizzard conditions on Interstate 94 between Barnesville and Rothsay. The highway remained closed on Friday morning, Sgt Grabow said.The National Weather Service said blizzard conditions were expected to continue through the morning, reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile at times. Winds were forecast to remain gusty through midday before tapering off slowly in the afternoon. Credit: Sgt. Jesse Grabow via Storyful
