Whiteout conditions as winter storm hits Buffalo
A travel ban is in place for most of Western New York as whiteout conditions cause Buffalo Bills game to be postponed.
A travel ban is in place for most of Western New York as whiteout conditions cause Buffalo Bills game to be postponed.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game.
JuJu Watkins dropped 32 points to lead the Trojans past UCLA on Sunday.
Draymond Green has missed the past 16 games for the Warriors after his second suspension this season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers at Cowboys game.
Mortgage rates declined throughout December, luring more buyers back to the market. They're competing over stubbornly low inventory.
In the latest update from Astrobotic, the company said the Peregrine lander seems to be heading back toward Earth and will likely burn up in the atmosphere. As of Saturday, Peregrine had made it 242,000 miles from Earth but has been leaking propellant for days.
Last year's 8.7% COLA was a welcome gift to Social Security recipients. It could mean a tax bill come April.
What you need to know about how to watch tonight's Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions match.
They're perfect for travel or finding frequently lost items, and they're discounted by 20% in this Amazon deal.
A TCU layup in traffic in the game's final seconds sent the Horned Frogs to their second straight win over a top-10 team.
What you need to know about how to watch the Dolphins at Chiefs game this weekend.
The discharge of penalties for 2020 and 2021 back taxes totalled almost $1 billion.
As first noticed by The Intercept, the company updated its policy page on January 10.
What you need to know about how to watch this afternoon's Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans match.
A communications firm found 143 different ads impersonating the UK's Prime Minister on the social network last month.
No, The Beatles didn't arrive in Tuscaloosa Friday night. That was Kalen DeBoer.
Mona Yacoubian, vice president of the Middle East and North Africa Center at the U.S. Institute of Peace, speaks with Yahoo News about what the U.S. and U.K. retaliatory strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen mean for escalating tensions in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.
The Clippers are scheduled to move into Intuit Arena next season.
At CES 2024, ASUS showed off a new pair of glasses called the AirVision M1 that could be an even more travel-friendly alternative to a portable monitor.
NASA and Lockheed Martin have finally taken the wraps off of the X-59, a "quiet supersonic" aircraft that may shape the future of both military and civilian air travel. The X-59 has been under development at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works for years, following a $248 million grant from NASA in 2018. Until now the aircraft has only been seen in various stages of disassembly in the hangar; today marks the first time it's been out on the tarmac in public view, and of course they made quite a to-do over at Lockheed's Palmdale facility.