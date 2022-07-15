A Whitesboro man was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony making a terroristic threat after police reported he threatened to shoot people at Rome Labs.

Edward A. Wolak, 34, reportedly approached a security officer at the Air Force Research Laboratory at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park in Rome and became irate, threatening to shoot people before leaving in a pickup truck, according to a release from the Rome Police Department. It was also reported to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office that he rammed his truck into the gates outside the airport at Griffiss.

Crime:Dippin Donuts owners sentenced to prison in multimillion dollar tax evasion, fraud case

Griffiss:Oneida County to spend $500K to fix drainage issue at Griffiss International Airport

Wolak's truck was found a short time later by Utica police, and Wolak was taken into custody, the release said. He was arraigned in Oneida County CAP Court and was also charged by the sheriff's office with second- and third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Whitesboro man arrested following reported threat made at Rome Labs