Whiteside County Deputies arrest suspect in Davenport attempted-murder case

A 39-year-old Chicago man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder in Davenport, according to a news release from Whiteside County Sheriff John F. Booker.

At 3:32 p.m. Saturday, using intelligence information provided by Davenport Police, Whiteside County Deputies located a gray GMC Terrain sought in connection with an attempted murder in Davenport, the release says.

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office (whiteside.org)

A “high-risk traffic stop” was conducted on the SUV near the U. S. 30 and Moline Road intersection in rural Sterling. Christopher Banks was arrested on a nationwide extradition warrant issued by Davenport Police.

The other two occupants were not connected to the incident and were released on the scene, the release says.

Banks was transported to the Whiteside County Jail pending extradition to Iowa.

Whiteside County Deputies were assisted at the scene by Rock Falls Police and Illinois State Police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.