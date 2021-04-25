Whitest white paint could help fight climate change

CHARLES Q. CHOI | INSIDE SCIENCE
·3 min read

This is an Inside Science story.

Typical commercial white paints reflect only 80% to 90% of sunlight and fail to help buildings stay cool during the day. For the past six years, mechanical engineer Xiulin Ruan at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, and his colleagues sought to create whiter paints to cool buildings "similar to an air conditioner, but without the need of electricity," he said. They explored more than 100 materials, narrowing them down to 10 and testing roughly 50 different formulations of each material.

The one that performed best is based on barium sulfate, a compound used to whiten photo paper and cosmetics. Its molecular structure can make it highly reflective to solar wavelengths of light. When it does absorb energy from heat or other sources, it typically emanates it out at infrared wavelengths that zip unobstructed through air into outer space instead of heating its surroundings.

The scientists made sure the paint had a high concentration of barium sulfate particles of many different sizes. The wavelength of light each particle scatters depends on its size, so a wide range of particle sizes helps the paint scatter more light from the sun.

The new paint reflects up to 98.1% of sunlight, compared with the 95.5% of sunlight reflected by the researchers' previous ultra-white paint based on calcium carbonate. They suggest this white may be the equivalent of the blackest black, "Vantablack," made using carbon nanotubes, which absorbs up to 99.9% of visible light.

PHOTO: Xiulin Ruan, a Purdue University professor of mechanical engineering, holds up his lab&#x002019;s sample of the whitest paint on record. (Purdue University/Jared Pike)
PHOTO: Xiulin Ruan, a Purdue University professor of mechanical engineering, holds up his lab’s sample of the whitest paint on record. (Purdue University/Jared Pike)

Outdoor tests of the new paint revealed it was the coolest on record, keeping surfaces 19 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than their surrounding surfaces at night, and 8 degrees cooler than surroundings under strong noon sunlight. It even worked in the middle of winter -- when the ambient temperature was 43 degrees F, it still managed to lower temperatures by 18 degrees F. (This latter quality suggests this paint might work best for hot climates that would benefit most from cooling, although Ruan noted they "may come up with dynamic paints that can switch properties for other climates in the future.")

The scientists estimate that if 1,000 square feet of roof were covered with this paint, it would provide a cooling power of 10 kilowatts, more powerful than the central air conditioners used by most houses. The scientists noted they could likely make the paint even whiter by increasing the particle concentration, although too high a concentration would make the paint easier to peel off. Ruan noted that painting 0.5% to 1% of the Earth's surface with their paint, for example by coating roofs, roads, unused land and so on, might even help stop global warming.

MORE: Women on the front lines of climate science

MORE: This is how scientists potentially could turn discarded plastic into consumer goods

Barium sulfate is common and environmentally safe, and powders of it are roughly half the cost of the titanium dioxide powders often used in commercial white paints, Ruan said. The scientists also noted the methods they used to make their paint are compatible with commercial paint fabrication techniques, and can likely handle conventional outdoor conditions.

In the future, the researchers want to optimize and commercialize their paint for a wide range of applications, including buildings, automobiles and outdoor equipment. They would also like to develop colored versions, which won't achieve as much cooling but "can still provide significant energy savings compared to commercial paints of the same color," Ruan said.

The scientists detailed their findings online April 15 in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

Inside Science is an editorially independent nonprofit print, electronic and video journalism news service owned and operated by the American Institute of Physics.

PHOTO: Inside Science ( )
PHOTO: Inside Science ( )

Whitest white paint could help fight climate change originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Recommended Stories

  • 'Tittle-tattle': Cabinet minister dismisses Dominic Cummings' flat refurbishment claims against Boris Johnson

    International trade secretary Liz Truss has insisted the prime minister 'fully complied' with the rules.

  • Paul Rusesabagina was called a hero after 'Hotel Rwanda,' now he's accused of terrorism

    Paul Rusesabagina thought he was heading to Burundi when he boarded an airplane in the United Arab Emirates on the night of Aug. 27, 2020. Rusesabagina's whereabouts were unknown for several days until Rwandan authorities paraded him in handcuffs during a press conference in Kigali on Aug. 31. Rusesabagina's adopted daughters, Anaise and Carine Kanimba, were together in Washington, D.C., when they got a telephone call from their brother, telling them about their father's arrest.

  • Fire danger in Southwest as summer warmth on the way for Northeast

    There were over 140 reports of severe weather on Saturday across northern Florida, most of Alabama and parts of Georgia. This included five reported tornadoes and a 76 mph wind gust that was reported at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. On Sunday morning, the severe threat has come to an end and part of that storm system is bringing heavy rain to the Northeast early this morning.

  • Dozens of patients killed in catastrophic hospital fire in Iraq

    A catastrophic fire in a hospital in Iraq has killed dozens of patients who were being treated there. At least 82 patients have been killed in the massive fire at the Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Iraq’s capital city of Baghdad. "The death toll from the fire that broke out in Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital reached 82 victims," said the ministry's spokesman, Major General Khaled Al-Muhanna, in a statement obtained by ABC News.

  • Bitcoin Selloff: How Low Will Bitcoin Go? When Will BTC Go Back Up?

    The Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) selloff is continuing with the price of the cryptocurrency still falling as investors see their profits shrink. Source: Shutterstock Now the biggest questions that investors in BTC have are when will the bitcoin selloff end, how low will the crypto fall, and when will it start rising again? Those are all valid questions from traders likely still holding the digital asset despite the fall. While we can’t say for sure when the bitcoin selloff will end, it’s likely only a short-term issue. Once it stops, there also might be a period of time where bitcoin hovers around whatever price it ends at. That could have it sitting around at $46,000 per token according to some data.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Let’s talk about the eventual rise of bitcoin because there’s a good chance of that happening once this selloff period is over. Experts still believe it’s a bull market for the cryptocurrency, so traders should expect a return. In fact, BTC holders will likely see the crypto head higher than ever before. The last time bitcoin fell like this, it jumped up to a new all-time high of roughly $64,900. It’s possible that BTC could return to those levels when it does rise again, reports CoinDesk. 7 Retail Stocks With E-commerce Locked In There are also warnings that BTC will have to climb back up to $60,000, or else it will lose its momentum signals and could suffer for months. If that happens, it could be sometime before bitcoin is able to gain back lost ground from this selloff. BTC is down 9.1% as of Friday morning but is still up 67.9% since the start of the year. Bitcoin isn’t the only cryptocurrency that has been hit by selloff news. Several other cryptos have also seen their prices falling lately as well. However, there are those still worth checking out. That includes Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), and PancakeSwap (CCC:CAKE-USD). Check out more about these cryptos below. More Crypto News Top Stocks 2021: If You Only Buy One Crypto, It Better Be Dogecoin Ethereum (ETH) Price Predictions: Where Does ETH Go as Bitcoin Dominance Drops? How the SafeMoon Crypto Frenzy Is Making PancakeSwap (CAKE) Look Sweet On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Bitcoin Selloff: How Low Will Bitcoin Go? When Will BTC Go Back Up? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Explosion in New Hampshire quarry latest gender-reveal stunt gone wrong

    Last week, residents of several New Hampshire towns were startled by a blast that rattled homes and could be heard for miles. The source: 80 pounds of Tannerite, an over-the-counter, highly explosive substance used for firearms practice that in this case was involved in a gender-reveal stunt at a quarry in Kingston. The man who bought and detonated the Tannerite in Tuesday's blast turned himself in, and police said they're determining whether he'll face charges.

  • Chicago comedian among nation's 570,000 COVID-19 victims: 'We are gutted'

    Madalyn McMahan was a nurse and mentor for her colleagues at Caldwell UNC Healthcare in North Carolina -- until she became a patient. "She loved caring for the local community,” her daughter, G’Lellier Matthews, told ABC Charlotte affiliate WSOC. “Madalyn was known by all the nursing, respiratory and medical staff as the matriarch of the night shift on the Telemetry Unit,” Rebecca Smith, chief nurse and COO at the hospital, told WSOC.

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • US has no immediate plans to share Covid vaccines with India amid record-breaking surge

    India is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, but has struggled to maintain enough supply for its population amid a massive Covid surge

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • Teenager charged after seven-year-old shot dead at McDonalds

    Other suspects believed to have been involved remain at large

  • Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in weekend flurry of press releases

    Ex-president attacks Arizona governor for lack of support for election audit

  • ‘Unresponsive female’ in Charlotte hotel room becomes homicide case. Suspect arrested

    It’s thought the woman died during a domestic dispute, police say.

  • Witness testifies he fired the shot that killed Durham Chinese restaurant owner

    “My bullet is the one that killed the man, but I am not the only one (responsible),” Hykeem Deshun Cox, 24, testified.

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces

  • Indonesia submarine search feared to have failed as oxygen runs out

    Attempts by Indonesia to rescue 53 crew seem in vain as their oxygen supply is thought to have run out.

  • Myanmar: Military chief urged to stop violence on first foreign trip

    In Indonesia for a regional summit, Min Aung Hlaing is urged to end the crackdown on protesters.