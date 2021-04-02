- By GF Value





The stock of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $9.7 per share and the market cap of $412 million, Whitestone REIT stock appears to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Whitestone REIT is shown in the chart below.





Whitestone REIT Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

Because Whitestone REIT is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Whitestone REIT has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Whitestone REIT's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Whitestone REIT over the past years:

Whitestone REIT Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Whitestone REIT has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $117.9 million and earnings of $0.14 a share. Its operating margin of 25.21% worse than 73% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Whitestone REIT's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Whitestone REIT over the past years:

Story continues

Whitestone REIT Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Whitestone REIT's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 81% of the companies in REITs industry. Whitestone REIT's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -5.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Whitestone REIT's ROIC is 2.82 while its WACC came in at 6.49. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Whitestone REIT is shown below:

Whitestone REIT Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

Overall, the stock of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Whitestone REIT stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

