Whitestown man charged with child sex-related crimes

Nov. 17—A Whitestown man was arrested after inadvertently sharing child pornography files online with police, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Kyle Vincent Rogers, 31, is a self-described loner, police reported. He told detectives he was attracted to children, couldn't kick his pornography habit, and was ashamed, Boone County Sheriff's Detective Jack Callahan wrote in the affidavit.

Indiana State Police received a tip in October that someone in Whitestown was using a software application to download and share child sexual abuse images. An Indiana State Police detective engaged with Rogers online and received 22 electronic files from his electronic device, according to the affidavit.

The internet file transfer application Rogers used automatically shares images with other users, which means the images he obtained were distributed to others, according to the affidavit. More than 400 images where shared from his account when the ISP detective was interfacing with it, Callahan wrote.

ISP turned the case over to the Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation (CASE) Task Force, which viewed the images of prepubescent girls engaged in nudity and sexual activity, the affidavit states.

Police then served search warrants for Rogers' home and vehicle and seized a number of devices, including digital storage drives, according to the affidavit.

Rogers was arrested this month on five counts each of level 4 felony child exploitation and level 5 felony possession of child pornography.

A full forensic review of the devices is underway, and authorities expect to add charges to the case filed against Rogers this month, Callahan wrote.

Adult help

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health lists sources of help for those concerned about their own sexual thoughts and behavior at https://www.stopitnow.org/help-guidance.

Child help

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused or exploited should call Indiana's child abuse hotline 1-800-800-5556 to report it. The hotline is the clearinghouse for child abuse reports but immediately sends information directly the appropriate Boone County law enforcement agency for investigation.