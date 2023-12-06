Whitestown police to honor fallen brother Friday

Dec. 6—Funeral services will be Friday for a Whitestown Police officer who died last week after a medical emergency.

Cpt. Edwin 'Ed' Savage III, 50, of Noblesville, joined the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department in 2010 and retired in 2019. But he rejoined the department as its chief technology officer, a job he held until his passing Dec. 1.

He leaves behind his wife, Jennifer, and the couple's children and granddaughter.

Savage became a lieutenant in 2012 and captain in 2015, serving in operations and administration. He played many roles on the department as a field training officer, motorcycle officer, voice stress analyst, firearms instructor, emergency vehicle operation instructor, TASER instructor and computer forensic analyst.

He also trained Indiana Law Enforcement Academy recruits in firearms.

WMPD comrades on social media called Savage a "dear mentor," and credited him with helping make the department what it is today during a rapid period of growth.

"I have worked with Ed throughout my entire career at Whitestown PD," WMPD Chief Scott Rolston said in a social media post. "He was not only a dependable co-worker but a great friend and someone I could always go to for advice ... Our prayers go out to Jennifer and the entire Savage family."

"Above all," his obituary reads, "He was the provider and protector of all his family and friends ... He had a strong passion for technology and IT security and made being a computer guru look easy."

Savage's 30-year career began with the Marion County Sheriff's Office and the City of Indianapolis. Public safety officials will honor him with a walk-through visitation at 4 p.m. Friday.

Visitation is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Friday, with services at 7 p.m. at Randall and Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville.