Whitestown Police nab Ohio killer

Jan. 18—Whitestown Police arrested an Ohio killer after a high-speed pursuit Monday.

The man refused to stop for a Whitestown officer in Interstate 65 but was eventually forced to stop on eastbound Interstate 70, WPD Cpt. John Jurkash said in a news statement.

A WPD officer attempted to stop the car for a traffic violation at about 3:15 a.m., but the driver instead led police on a chase south on I-65 and onto eastbound Interstate 70, Jurkash write.

Indiana State Police and Greenfield Police threw out tire deflation devices, which eventually deflated two of the suspect's car's tires on I-70 near Mount Comfort Road, according to the statement.

Marcus Curtis, 26, of Columbus, was the driver and was charged Tuesday in Boone County with resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

Curtis was being held Tuesday in the Boone County Jail while he awaited extradition.

Curtis is wanted on warrants from Columbus and the state of Georgia. In Georgia, he is charged with making terroristic threats. In Ohio, he is accused of violating terms of parole in a homicide case.

Curtis was convicted in the 2017 stabbing death of another man during a fight over a woman, according to a statement by the Columbus Police Department.

"This pursuit and apprehension are an amazing display of teamwork between law enforcement agencies through multiple counties to successfully apprehend a dangerous fugitive in service and protection of the public," Jurkash said.

The Boone County and Hancock County Sheriff's Departments also aided Whitestown Police.