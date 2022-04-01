Whitestown teen accused in attempted purse snatching

Apr. 1—A teen accused of snatching the wrong rich old lady's purse found himself empty handed, man handled and arrested Wednesday evening, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Eighteen-year-old Alex Bernard entered the Five Below store at Whitestown looking for "rich people" to rob, and Patricia Wiersma was the first woman he thought looked the part, Whitestown Police Officer Daniel Wines reported.

Bernard approached Wiersma at a check-out counter, asking if she'd buy a pack of gum for him, and when she turned to look at the gum, he snatched her purse from her cart and ran for the door, witnesses reportedly told police.

But Wiersma's friend, Mary Mohr, pushed him, and a cashier chased him, and Bernard dropped his cell phone inside the store and the purse a few feet outside the door during his escape, Wines reported.

The women described Bernard to police, including that he wore a surgical mask and rubber gloves, and Wines found Bernard in the Hobby Lobby store west of Five Below, following another woman, according to court records.

* Bernard told police "he's broke as shand the only way he can make money is by stealing," Wines wrote, continuing, "Alex also stated he was going store to store looking for rich people or what he thought looked rich to rob."

Bernard told Wines he was attempting a robbery in Hobby Lobby when he saw Wines and stopped, according to the affidavit. Wines wrote that Bernard was wearing a surgical mask and rubber gloves in Hobby Lobby.

Wiersma's purse and its contents, valued at about $850, were returned to her, Wines reported.

Bernard is charged with one count of theft, a level 6 felony. He bonded out of the Boone County Jail Thursday and was scheduled for an initial hearing Friday.