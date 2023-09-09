Whitetail management requires tough choices

Sep. 8—Managing whitetail deer requires choosing between a series of tradeoffs.

Should populations be fostered to grow to high levels? Doing so provides better odds for hunters but can also increase the risk of fast-spreading diseases like epizootic hemorrhagic disease — which can cause dramatic declines in deer numbers.

Should seasons be long and allow hunting during the rut? Or should they be shorter and end before the rut? Long seasons provide more opportunity and increase the odds hunters can take a buck. But shorter seasons that exclude the rut can lead to higher buck survival and more mature bucks in the population, even if they are harder to kill.

Should buck hunting be restricted through controlled hunts or by minimum point requirements? Doing so can increase the number of mature bucks in the population but it also limits harvest opportunity.

The trade-offs go on and on and can be hotly debated in the hunting public.

What's a manager to do?

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has generally trended toward allowing more whitetail hunting opportunities versus managing for more mature bucks, said Jana Ashling, wildlife manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston. It also strives for what she calls moderate populations.

"We've seen from our public opinion surveys that folks like the ability to go out and hunt deer every year. And in order to kind of manage for what's considered a trophy, you have to take back a significant amount of opportunity in order to provide that, and sometimes it's questionable whether you'd get there."

But there are folks who advocate management designed to increase the number of mature bucks and the number of deer overall. The Fish and Game Commission shortened the hunting season in Unit 10A in 2018. Ashling said so far that has not resulted in more five-point bucks harvested.

The density of deer populations, which can fluctuate dramatically in response to disease and harsh winters, is largely managed through doe harvest, said Kenny Randall, a regional wildlife biologist for the department at Lewiston.

If the population is deemed too low, managers can restrict the harvest of does to build it back up. If the population is too high, they can increase doe hunting opportunities.

"When considering adding or removing antlerless harvest, we assess the primary constraints and factors influencing deer populations at various levels," he said. "This includes factors such as disease management and reducing the risk of outbreaks, how to help populations rebound or grow in areas that have seen decreases in harvest metrics, and when and where populations are associated with agricultural depredations."

Those harvest metrics Randall mentioned are the primary way Fish and Game monitors whitetails. Unlike elk and mule deer that often occupy open country during the snowy months, whitetail deer are difficult to count during aerial surveys. They are masters at using cover and habitat to hide from predators, including people. They like forests and brushy canyons where cover is ample. While they do venture into open fields, they tend to choose fields edged by forests or other cover where they can retreat from perceived dangers, such as the sound of a helicopter.

"We've tried different survey methods," Ashling said. "It's just incredibly difficult with whitetail."

So the agency relies on hunter harvest reports as a surrogate to population counts. They track things like hunter participation, how many bucks are harvested and how many of those bucks have five points or more on one side. Those metrics are applied differently across three broad habitat types in the Clearwater Region — though those areas, known as data analysis units, or DAUs, spill outside of the region's boundary. There is the northern agriculture DAU, which is largely the Palouse farming region and where it meets the forested foothills of the Bitterroot Mountains — hunting units 5, 8, 8A, 10A, 11, 11A and 13. The central forest DAU is made up of units 7, 9,10, 12, 14, 15, 16, 18, 23, 24. The backcountry DAU includes 16A, 17, 19, 19A, 20, 20A, 26 and 27.

The northern agriculture is the region's prime whitetail habitat and has the highest concentration of hunters. The department aims for a minimum of 18,000 hunters, 130,900 hunter days, the harvest of 5,200 bucks and with at least 17% of those being five-point or better bucks. The three-year average in 2019 to 2021 saw about 17,000 hunters, 143,779 hunter days, nearly 5,100 bucks killed and a five-point or better average of 23%. Those numbers are down compared to the 2016-2018 average, but Randall said they are climbing.

Many of the area's deer herds, especially those at lower elevations, were hit hard by an EHD breakout in 2021.

"In terms of harvest metrics, we're pretty close to that threshold that we're looking for basically across the board in all of those DAU in terms of buck harvest," he said.

Ashling said following the 2021 die-off of thousands of whitetail, the department eliminated extra doe tags in unit 11A, the hardest hit, and reduced extra doe tags in other areas. Following a previous die-off, she said it took the hardest hit areas about five years to recover.

"So they are able to recover pretty quickly," she said. "They are very adaptable."

The state's whitetail deer management plan runs through 2025. When that plan begins to near the end of its lifecycle, Fish and Game officials will start working on an update and ask the public for ideas.

"What we've heard from a portion of the public is there is a desire to change whitetail management," Ashling said. "The best way to look at how to do that is to go out with a survey and make sure we reach out to folks and kind of see what they really do want."

