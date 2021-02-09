Whitewash fears over Salmond inquiry after pro-independence MSPs block release of Sturgeon dossier

The pair were once close allies - Jeff J Mitchell/ Getty Images Europe

A Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair has been branded a whitewash after pro-independence MSPs blocked the release of a dossier of his allegations against Nicola Sturgeon.

The former First Minister on Tuesday night appeared almost certain not to give evidence in person to the inquiry, after all four SNP MSPs and one former Green, now an independent, on the nine-person committee voted to block the publication of a document already largely in the public domain.

Mr Salmond wanted to expand on his claims that Ms Sturgeon repeatedly broke the ministerial code over her handling of sexual harassment complaints against him, which if established, would see her expected to resign.

He claims the refusal to publish the information means he will be unable to give a full account of his position, and is putting in place plans to hold a press conference to set out his claims against Ms Sturgeon instead.

However, there remains an outside chance that Mr Salmond could yet appear, with The Spectator magazine, which has published the dossier on its website, to seek a ruling from the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday which would put the legality of publication beyond doubt.

Sturgeon and the impunity of the SNP: leading article in this week's Spectator. To be continued... https://t.co/3OEj6JDGhJ — Fraser Nelson (@FraserNelson) February 9, 2021

It is understood that the application, if successful, could also see other documents withheld by the committee enter the public domain, including potentially explosive evidence from Mr Salmond’s former aide, Geoff Aberdein.

Mr Aberdein was one of the people in the room with Ms Sturgeon in late March 2018, when Mr Salmond’s camp claims an investigation into Mr Salmond was discussed. Ms Sturgeon maintains that she did not learn about the probe until early April 2018, something she has told Holyrood and Scotland’s highest court.

The Holyrood committee has refused to publish the document citing legal concerns. However, should a court rule in The Spectator’s favour, it would increase pressure on the Holyrood committee to perform a u-turn.

Murdo Fraser, a Tory committee member, said: "The Salmond Inquiry without Salmond will be viewed by the public as little more than a sordid SNP whitewash.

“It is hugely disappointing that some of my fellow committee members have failed to back my call for this vital evidence to be published - with appropriate redactions - despite much of it already being in the public domain.”

Ms Sturgeon insists she stands by her statements to parliament and has said she is looking forward to refuting the Salmond camp’s "ridiculous" claims when she appears before the committee on Tuesday.

Mr Salmond insists she misled parliament over when she became aware of the investigation against him and by failing to record the meetings in her official diary. He also believes she fell foul of rules by fighting a legal case he brought even though it was unwinnable, increasing costs to taxpayers.

He was awarded more than £500,000 in legal costs when he successfully challenged the legality of a Scottish Government probe into two sexual harrassment complaints against him in court. Mr Salmond was later cleared of all 13 sexual assault charges at his trial last March.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, a LibDem member of the Holyrood committee, said: “With Salmond now unlikely to deliver his version of events and avenues of questioning closed off to us by legal restrictions, the committee is now dangerously exposed to accusations of whitewash.

“If we are to understand why the Government failed the women at the heart of this, we have to find a way to break through to the truth.”

A Holyrood spokeswoman said the publication of Mr Salmod’s dossier was “impossible” for legal reasons, and that it would instead rely on other written submissions he had provided.

An SNP spokesman said: “It is deeply troubling that opposition committee members voted in favour of publishing Mr Salmond’s submission contrary to legal advice that to do so – even in redacted form – would be in breach of court orders regarding identification of women complainers.

“The decision to support publication against legal advice is made all the more incomprehensible in light of the views expressed by Rape Crisis Scotland and others over the past days and weeks.

“The committee must now get on with its important task with the precious little time it has left. Only by doing so can its work be an asset in ensuring that future complainers are not let down.”