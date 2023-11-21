Whitewashed: The story behind Massachusetts' 20-year failure to address racial profiling

Massachusetts legislators, despite the state’s liberal reputation, have done little to combat racial profiling over the past 20 years, an analysis of almost five million traffic citations, dozens of interviews and more than 50 public records requests, show.

A USA TODAY Network investigation by the Cape Cod Times, Worcester Telegram & Gazette and USA TODAY reveals that police in nearly 60 communities are marking the majority of men with Hispanic surnames as white — skewing data used to probe racial bias.

The flawed data is also incomplete, as Beacon Hill’s Democratic party leaders have repeatedly rejected proposals from lawmakers of color that would have required police to collect demographic data for every driver stopped.

As a result, the race and ethnicity of drivers in an estimated four in 10 traffic stops statewide continues to go largely unrecorded — a gaping data hole that makes it easier for racial profiling and unconstitutional policing to go undetected, advocates said.

Even though the data analyzed was flawed and incomplete, a USA TODAY Network investigation found significant racial disparities in traffic stops after an analysis of almost five million citations issued by Massachusetts police between 2014 and 2022.

Why Massachusetts traffic stop data is incomplete, misleading

Lawmakers, who largely ducked interview requests, have declined to pass more than a dozen bills since 1999 that would have required police to collect demographic data for all drivers stopped.

Because the state doesn’t collect data on stops that end in verbal warnings, it's ineligible for millions in federal funding that other states, including Connecticut, have used to build anti-profiling programs over the past decade.

Massachusetts lawmakers have done little to combat racial profiling over the past 20 years. Beacon Hill’s Democratic party leaders, under pressure from law enforcement, have repeatedly rejected proposals from lawmakers of color aimed at preventing racial profiling, emails obtained by the USA TODAY Network reveal.

Critics say the Legislature's failure to address racial profiling highlights cracks in the state's democracy, including an opaque lawmaking process that shields substantive debate from public view and a top-down, single-party power structure in which maintaining influence is often synonymous with upholding the status quo.

A 2019 law touted by some Democrats as advancing anti-profiling efforts is a case study of how the police lobby wields power in the shadows of that process, advocates and former lawmakers told the USA TODAY Network.

After lobbying from police, lawmakers stripped a provision that would have required police to collect demographic data on all drivers they stop during a closed-door process politicians declined to discuss.

Massachusetts racial profiling study tightly controlled, influenced by state officials

When a report on “racial and gender profiling” required by the 2019 law was released last year, the state’s public safety agency touted a finding of “no support for patterns of racial disparity in traffic stops.”

An investigation raises serious questions about how agency staff procured, influenced and framed the study.

The research team the agency selected noted no experience conducting racial profiling studies and was picked over two applicants that had extensive experience and submitted more detailed proposals.

Racial disparities found in Massachusetts traffic stops but no action taken

Nearly 20 years ago, the state’s public safety secretary and attorney general ordered two-thirds of police departments to collect demographic data on all stops after Northeastern University researchers found racial disparities across the state.

But after the 2022 study’s release, the state public safety secretary, in consultation with then-Attorney General Maura Healey, did not order any Massachusetts departments to collect that data. Instead, three departments were “encouraged,” and voluntarily complied, according to an agency spokesperson.

Gov. Maura Healey speaks in front of the Massachusetts Statehouse on Juneteenth.

Healey declined interview requests, including after a Juneteenth event during which she pledged to root out systemic racism from “every corner of government.”

Jeannette Hinkle is a Cape Cod Times staff writer, Brad Petrishen is a Worcester Telegram & Gazette staff writer and data reporters Dan Keemahill and Dian Zhang did the analysis for USA TODAY.

