Whitewater man arrested, suspected of killing deer in Janesville city limits

Nov. 4—JANESVILLE — Jason Kline, 40, of Whitewater was arrested Wednesday after allegedly killing a whitetail buck in the city of Janesville, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

Kline faces charges of trespassing, discharging a weapon in city limits, and breaking bow and crossbow hunting restrictions, according to the release.

The release says that on Oct. 27, Janesville police and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens began investigating several tips of a whitetail buck being killed near the city landfill on Black Bridge Road.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.