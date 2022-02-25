A Whitewright man was jailed this week for biting another man's finger so badly it was described as nearly biting it off.

A Whitewright man was arrested this week on charges that he partially bit off the finger of another man.

A news release from the Grayson County Sheriff's office said deputies were called to a mobile home park in Whitewright about a disturbance. There they found a 31-year-old man who was being evicted and had allegedly become involved in a fight with one of the landlords.

During the altercation, the man is alleged to have partially bitten one of the landlord's fingers off. Deputies were told witnesses intervened and the two were separated when law enforcement arrived.

The 31-year-old man was taken into custody for Injury to the elderly causing serious bodily injury and taken to the Grayson County Jail. He is currently being held on a $15,000.00 bond.

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Whitewright man jailed for biting landlord's finger