Running from the police earned a Whitewright man a decades long prison sentence this week.

Evading police got a Whitewright man a 35-year prison sentence this week.

A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said David Hewitt, 41, was sentenced to prison after a trial in the 59th state district court this week.

"Hewitt must serve at least 17 and a half years in prison before being considered for parole because the jury determined that the motorcycle was used as a deadly weapon," the release said.

The case began on March 10, 2021, when Denison Narcotics Detectives were investigating information about a possible suspect involved in a shooting in Oklahoma. "The detectives began conducting surveillance on a residence in the 4900 block of Texoma Parkway, where the shooting suspect was believed to be staying. Two men exited the apartment, got onto their motorcycles, and drove away from the apartment at a high rate of speed. Denison Detectives and Patrol Units began pursuing both motorcycles. Denison Police Officers and Texas DPS State Troopers pursued Hewitt at speeds of well over 100 miles per hour through areas of high traffic and dense population.

"In several instances, accidents with other motorists were narrowly avoided due to Hewitt’s dangerous driving. Hewitt’s motorcycle ran out of gas approximately 85 miles away in the City of Parker (Collin County) and he was arrested," the release said.

Hewitt has what the D.A.'s Office called "a lengthy criminal history which includes several stents in prison."

GC District Attorney Brett Smith added, “We thank the jury for their guilty verdict and sentence in this case. Frequently dealing with repeat offenders, law enforcement officers often feel their work is in vain. This verdict assures that is not the case with Hewitt.” The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Matt Rolston

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Whitewright man sentenced for evading arrest