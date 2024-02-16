Whitfield County commissioners accept $50,000 grant for the jail

Feb. 16—On Monday, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to accept another $50,000 in COVID-19 Mitigation in Georgia Confinement Facilities Grant funds.

Board Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only when there is a tie.

This is a grant program administered by Georgia Southern University, the Georgia Department of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reimburse the county for COVID-19 expenses at the jail.

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office has already received $100,000 from this grant program, which it used to buy seven heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units for the jail. With this additional funding, the sheriff's office plans to buy three more HVAC units for $48,189.

The commissioners also voted 4-0 to:

—Approve the purchase of two John Deere tractors with mowers for the Public Works Department for $349,211 through Sourcewell, a buyers cooperative representing more than 50,000 local governments and school systems across the country.

—Apply for a $283,750.74 Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters grant to buy 14 LUCAS Devices, which provide hands-free chest compression during cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The grant requires a 5% local match.

—Buy two F-150 trucks and one F-350 from Ford of Dalton for $186,600 for the Public Works Department.

—Approve a memorandum of understanding with the state Prosecuting Attorneys' Council for a federal Victims of Crime Act Assistance Grant of $125,130. This has been an annual recurring grant for many years. The grant funds services to victims of crime, particularly victims of sexual abuse, domestic violence and child abuse.

—Approve a $120,000 contract with Barry Smith Trails of Chattanooga to build a summit trail at Rocky Face Ridge Park.

—Renew a contract for one year with Silvia Andrade to provide Spanish interpretation services in Superior Court for $98,750.

—Reappoint Cathy Snyder to the board of the Dalton Convention Center.

By a 3-1 vote the commissioners approved a request by Hardnett and Peck for a special use permit in a general agricultural district for 60 acres on Coley Cliff in Rocky Face. The owners wish to create an event center on the property. The approval is contingent on the owners maintaining the road into the property. Commissioner Robby Staten cast the dissenting vote.