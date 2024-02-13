Whitfield County commissioners agree to keep absentee ballot mailing in-house

Feb. 13—Members of the audience applauded after members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to reject a contract with a private firm to mail absentee ballots for the May general primary and November general election.

Board Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.

Before the vote, several people expressed concern about the agreement and about election security more generally.

The agreement would have paid Fort Orange Press of Albany, New York, $27,000 to handle mailing the ballots. Under a motion by Commissioner Barry Robbins, the board rejected that contract and agreed to approve overtime for elections office workers to handle the ballots. It also agreed to revisit the topic if the elections office can find a Georgia-based firm to handle the mailing.

A letter from elections officials included in the agenda packet said they are expecting "record-breaking turnout in all types of voting," including absentee.

"Whitfield County will have over 150 ballot styles for the upcoming May primary, determined by the precinct and district combination of each voter's address, as well as which party's election the voter chooses," the letter said. "During both early and Election Day in-person voting, the voter is guaranteed to receive the correct ballot through the use of our electronic poll books, also known as poll pads."

But it said preparing absentee ballots is more complicated.

"In large election years, like 2024, election offices can easily have 3-4 staff members working full time on (absentee) ballots only," the letter said.

Elections officials proposed allowing Fort Orange Press to mail out the absentee ballots so the local workers could focus on in-person voting.

Stacey Doran said she did not want to "place a further burden on our elections office."

"We have to secure and have control of our elections, and I don't believe putting that in the hands of a third party is a good decision," she said. "I'm concerned myself about trust and security of our elections."

Deborah Gordon asked if the commissioners had the power to move the county to paper ballots instead of electronic voting.

"Not according to our legal counsel, no," said Jensen.

"The state says we have to use their voting system, and it's uniform across the state," said County Attorney Robert Smalley.

Jensen said if voters would like to see paper ballots or other changes in voting they should contact state legislators. Commissioners Greg Jones and Robbins also advised people concerned about elections to contact their state legislators.

"My personal opinion is we do like Tennessee," Jensen said. "They have five different voting systems in Tennessee, and each county selects from these five approved ones. One of them is paper."