Whitfield County man indicted on two counts of murder

The Daily Citizen, Dalton, Ga.
·1 min read

Mar. 12—A Whitfield County man who killed his uncle during an "unprovoked" attack on Nov. 11 of last year, according to the sheriff's office, has been indicted by a grand jury for two counts of murder and aggravated assault.

Based on a witness' account, "the attack was unprovoked and for no apparent reason," according to the sheriff's office.

Sean Eugene Goode was indicted for the death of Ricky Lamar Pullen, 59.

Goode was indicted on a second count of murder for causing the death of Pullen while committing another felony, aggravated assault.

The sheriff's office said the attack occurred at 2785 Deep Springs Road.

According to the indictments, Goode "with malice aforethought" caused Pullen's death "by placing his arm around the neck ... in a manner which is commonly called a 'chokehold,' and applying pressure to the throat ..."

The indictment for aggravated assault said the actions "did result in strangulation ..."

At the time, sheriff's office officials said they did not have a reason for why Goode attacked Pullen. Asked if a motive has been determined, District Attorney Bert Poston said, "I can't talk about the facts and details of a pending case."

According to the sheriff's office, Goode was still choking Pullen when a deputy arrived. Pullen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Goode lived next to Pullen at 2783 Deep Springs Road in a rural area near Varnell, according to the sheriff's office. Goode had stayed at Pullen's home the night before.

