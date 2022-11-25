Whiting man charged with multiple counts of aggravated arson over several months

A Whiting man has been charged with five counts of aggravated arson for incidents occurring over a span of several months this year, authorities announced Wednesday.

Nicholas Depalma, 77, has been charged in connection with a series of fires that were set in Manchester Township between January 1 and April 26, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad and the Manchester Township Police Department found that Depalma was responsible for setting a series of five separate dumpster fires, Billhimer said. Four of the fires were set close to structures that sustained damage and one was set near a large, wooded area.

On November 23, Depalma surrendered himself to Manchester Township Police Headquarters where he was processed and released on a summons, the announcement said. He is awaiting future appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

