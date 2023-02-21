Whitley Bay Metro station 'closed until further notice'

A Metro station will remain "closed until further notice" after it suffered damage during Storm Otto.

Whitley Bay Metro station was shut on Friday after being affected by severe winds.

The line between Monkseaton and North Shields remains suspended in both directions.

Metro operator Nexus said engineers were "working hard" to restore the service and reopen the station.

A replacement bus service is operating and tickets are being accepted on Go North East services.

The station was forced to close after two panes of glass fell from the station's Grade II listed canopy above the railway line.

Nexus said the decision to suspend services and close the station had been taken to keep passengers safe.

Whitley Bay Metro station remains closed to passengers

It hopes to reopen the line by the end of the week, although the station is likely to remain closed beyond that.

"These closures are in the interests of public safety, which is our top priority," Nexus customer services director Huw Lewis said.

"Our thanks go to customers for their patience during this period of disruption.

"We don't want to keep a major gateway into Whitley Bay closed for any longer than it has to."

The storm caused disruption across northern England with widespread winds of more than 60mph.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.