Whitley County Board of Education honors teacher; discusses funding

Jan. 30—WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Board of Education honored a long-time teacher at Thursday's board meeting.

Debbie Cox, teacher at Pleasant View Elementary, was presented with the Board of Education's Above and Beyond Award for the month of January.

Superintendent John Siler presented the award to Cox, telling those in attendance, "When you go to Pleasant View Elementary, and you walk down her hallway, it looks different than any other hallway...She proudly displays all of her kids' growth...She is a great example for all the kids."

As board and audience members congratulated Cox, she made a surprise announcement: "This is my 33 years... I think that I am gonna retire."

The Board of Education then thanked Cox for her many years of service to the county.

Board members also considered the draft version of the school calendar for 2024-2025.

According to Director of Pupil Personnel Patrick Bowlin, the draft calendar features 185 teacher contract days, 170 instructional days, and estimated school year ending on May 15.

Bowlin also noted that, following a survey of personnel, professional development days will begin on August 5 with students then starting classes on August 14.

In other news, there was a lengthy discussion about the current budgeting efforts in the 2024 Kentucky General Assembly and how the current budget would effect the Whitley County School District.

Supt. Siler stood at a podium and relayed to the board the potential impacts of the current proposed budget in the Kentucky State Legislature.

First, Siler discussed the proposed increase to SEEK funding that directly benefits school districts.

According to Siler, the current budget bill, House Bill 6, proposes a $168 per student/ADA (average daily attendance).

While Siler expressed gratitude for the increase in funding, he also noted that the increase would only account for so much — especially when considering the extensive inflation that has occurred.

Specifically, Siler demonstrated concern regarding their district's capacity to give teacher's raises if the budget remains as is.

According to the slide show prepared by Siler and staff for the Board of Education, the increased funding from HB 6 would only provide the district with the capacity to raise teacher's pay by only 1%.

Siler said, "Here, teachers start at $38,000 while in Tennessee, they start at $45,000...We have teachers leaving the workforce for better opportunities."

The superintendent further noted that, in recent years, there has been the larger problem of a lack of teachers to hire in the first place — largely due to the comparatively small pay relative to other professions.

Siler concluded his discussion by expressing his hope that the legislature would ultimately provide more funding.

The Whitley County School District Board of Education also announced that their regular meetings would occur on the third Thursday of every month at 5 p.m. at the Board of Education building in the fourth floor board meeting room.