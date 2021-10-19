Whitley County grand jury indicts 4 for charges related to stolen vehicle parts

Oct. 19—WHITLEY COUNTY — Four individuals were indicted by a Whitley County grand jury Monday, after a joint effort this past summer by Kentucky State Police and the Whitley County Sheriff's Office turned up stolen vehicle parts and drugs.

Both Matthew Taylor, age 40, and Jessica McCullah, 27, both of Williamsburg were named in 10-count indictments. Williamsburg residents Freddie Taylor, 47, and Vernon Taylor, 67, were also named in 5-count indictments for their roles.

According to the arrest citations, members of the Whitley County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police conducted a search warrant at Taylor's Body Shop off of Highway 92 East in Williamsburg. The citation says the business is in Vernon Taylor's name and that he conducts business there.

While searching the property, police discovered a stolen 2005 Silverado truck. The citation notes that the recovered vehicle was "in several different pieces," saying the engine was inside the property, while the frame, truck bed and doors were outside. The citation also notes that the doors had destructed/removed VIN plates.

Police also discovered one single VIN plate that had fraudulently been removed in the center console of the vehicle.

"These parts was stolen parts with intent to sale," reads the arrest citation.

The citation goes on to say that all four people also live at the residence. While searching the bedrooms of the property, police also discovered a .308 caliber rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, glass smoking pipes, a digital scale, a bag containing meth, tin foil with a off-white powder substance believed to be heroin, an assortment of pills, one fentanyl patch and a baggie containing marijuana.

The indictments against the group charges all four with illegal possession of manufacturers VIN plate for having in their possessions VIN plates that had been removed from stolen vehicles. As a result, the group was indicted on the charge of destruction of VIN number, as well.

Story continues

The Taylor men and McCullah also face charges of receiving stolen property under $10,000, trafficking in stolen stolen vehicle or vehicle parts, and obscuring the identity of a machine over $500 but less than $10,000.

For the other five charges found on their indictments, both McCullah and Matthew Taylor were also indicted on two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin and another unspecified controlled substance) in the first degree, and one count of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, second offense.

Others indicted by the Whitley County grand jury and their charges include:

-David Cruz, 27, of Corbin: Resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, terroristic threatening in the third degree

-Elliott Ernsting, 37, of Corbin: Burglary in the second degree, terroristic threatening in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, persistent felony offender in the first degree

-Jeffrey Murphy, 35, address unknown: Possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone) in the first degree; possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone) in the second degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) in the third degree; two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

-Brittany McCullah, 32, address unknown: Possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone) in the first degree; possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone) in the second degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) in the third degree

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not an admission of guilt or a conviction.