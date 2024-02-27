Whitley County Grand Jury indicts man arrested after January standoff

Feb. 27—WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a London man accused of shooting at a woman and toward police.

The incident occurred in January within the portion of Corbin that lies within Whitley County.

Michael D. Leforce, 34, has been indicted on the following counts: five counts of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer; one count of Attempted Murder; five counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment; one count of Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence; one count of third-degree Terroristic Threatening; and one count of first-degree Persistent Felony Offender.

According to Corbin Police, Leforce and a female victim were engaged in a verbal argument on Jan. 24 when Leforce brandished a handgun and shot in her direction — subsequently hiding himself in an out-building located on the property.

When police arrived, Leforce allegedly fired more rounds from the out-building, some of which were in the direction of several police officers from both the Corbin Police Department and Whitley County Sheriff's Office.

Leforce was also said to have disposed of illicit substances by swallowing them.

Leforce remains lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center at press time.

In a separate case, William Baker, 35, of Williamsburg, has been indicted on one count of Theft by Deception of the Value of $500 or more but less than $10,000; and one count of first-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument.

According to the indictment, Baker supposedly forged two checks from the account of the City Utilities Commission to the amount of $6,355.62 and used them to obtain that amount from Hometown Bank in Williamsburg.

Any indictment is an accusation only. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.