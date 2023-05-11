Whitley Grand Jury to hear Garland murder case

May 11—WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Grand Jury is set to hear the case of three McCreary County men accused of killing a man reported missing from that county since last October.

Roscoe Lee Bryant, 48, of Pine Knot; Joe D. Bryant, 48, of Pine Knot; and Broderick A. Taylor, 24, of Pine Knot, are all facing charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse stemming from the April 25 of Roscoe L. Garland on a U.S. Forest Service road in Whitley County.

The 54-year-old Pine Knot man had been reported missing from neighboring McCreary County on October 14 of last year.

Detective Matthew Parmley of Kentucky State Police Post 11 is leading the ongoing investigation.

According to online court records, Det. Parmley received information which led not only to the discovery of Garland's skeletal but to the belief that he had assaulted in McCreary County before being killed and buried in the woods just inside Whitley County.

The three defendants were scheduled to appear in Whitley District Court on Monday for a preliminary hearing, at which point the case was sent on for grand jury consideration.

Taylor had already been lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on unrelated charges, while Roscoe Bryant was in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Joe Bryant remains lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond.