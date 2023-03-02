Whitley grand jury returns indictments against 24 persons

Mar. 2—The Whitley County grand jury returned indictments against 24 persons last month, including several drug related charges as well as a man charged with abusing a child.

The indictment against 29-year-old Hunter McGhee, of North KY 223 in Gray, states that on Sept. 30, McGhee intentionally abused a 6-year-old child by "torture or cruel punishment" and "engaged in conduct which created a danger of death or serious physical injury" to the child.

Another man is charged with assaulting and strangling a woman while breaking into her home on Jan. 27.

James Setser, 38, address not listed, is charged with fourth-degree assault for punching the female, second-degree strangulation by putting pressure against her throat, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment for holding her against her will. He is also charged with second-degree burglary for breaking into the residence and first-degree persistent felony offender. Setser has seven previous felony convictions in Whitley County and two in Knox County.

Other indictments returned are:

—Tommy Petrey, 52, of Log Cabin Road in Williamsburg — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking marijuana over 8 ounces but under 5 pounds; and cultivating marijuana, less than 5 plants; possession of drug paraphernalia, on Sept. 17.

—Glen Reid, 59, of Cripple Creek Road in Rockhold — first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and third-degree terroristic threatening on Dec. 5.

—Aaron Burnett — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance

—James Bennett — fourth-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree burglary, and first-degree persistent felony offender

—David Dominowski — first-degree possession of controlled substance and DUI, first offense

—Roy West — three counts of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia

—Larry Veach — first-degree possession of controlled substance and DUI, first offense

—Penny Bargo — second-degree trafficking in controlled substance, second offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, second offense

—Johnny Cupp — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance and second-degree PFO

—William Kirkland — driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, third or greater offense

—William Kirkland — DUI, 4th or greater offense and driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended

—Jessica J. Moore — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance

—Anthony Partin — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, second offense

—Jimmy Canada — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, second offense

—Robbie Monhollen, first-degree assault and second-degree PFO

—Brady Bowman — first-degree wanton endangerment, attempted murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

—Gregory Carter — possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, and second-degree trafficking in controlled substance

—Ebonie Hardy — two counts of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance and one count of second-degree trafficking in controlled substance

—Hershel Slon — first-degree possession of controlled substance

—Bennie Strunk — first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police and DUI, first offense

—Clarence J. Lawson — two counts of first-degree possession of controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia

—Cheryl Musick — three counts of first-degree possession of controlled substance

—John Gaylor — three counts of first-degree possession of controlled substance

An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. Under Kentucky law, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.