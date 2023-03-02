Whitley grand jury returns indictments against 24 persons
Mar. 2—The Whitley County grand jury returned indictments against 24 persons last month, including several drug related charges as well as a man charged with abusing a child.
The indictment against 29-year-old Hunter McGhee, of North KY 223 in Gray, states that on Sept. 30, McGhee intentionally abused a 6-year-old child by "torture or cruel punishment" and "engaged in conduct which created a danger of death or serious physical injury" to the child.
Another man is charged with assaulting and strangling a woman while breaking into her home on Jan. 27.
James Setser, 38, address not listed, is charged with fourth-degree assault for punching the female, second-degree strangulation by putting pressure against her throat, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment for holding her against her will. He is also charged with second-degree burglary for breaking into the residence and first-degree persistent felony offender. Setser has seven previous felony convictions in Whitley County and two in Knox County.
Other indictments returned are:
—Tommy Petrey, 52, of Log Cabin Road in Williamsburg — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking marijuana over 8 ounces but under 5 pounds; and cultivating marijuana, less than 5 plants; possession of drug paraphernalia, on Sept. 17.
—Glen Reid, 59, of Cripple Creek Road in Rockhold — first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and third-degree terroristic threatening on Dec. 5.
—Aaron Burnett — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
—James Bennett — fourth-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree burglary, and first-degree persistent felony offender
—David Dominowski — first-degree possession of controlled substance and DUI, first offense
—Roy West — three counts of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia
—Larry Veach — first-degree possession of controlled substance and DUI, first offense
—Penny Bargo — second-degree trafficking in controlled substance, second offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, second offense
—Johnny Cupp — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance and second-degree PFO
—William Kirkland — driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, third or greater offense
—William Kirkland — DUI, 4th or greater offense and driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended
—Jessica J. Moore — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance
—Anthony Partin — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, second offense
—Jimmy Canada — first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, second offense
—Robbie Monhollen, first-degree assault and second-degree PFO
—Brady Bowman — first-degree wanton endangerment, attempted murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
—Gregory Carter — possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, and second-degree trafficking in controlled substance
—Ebonie Hardy — two counts of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance and one count of second-degree trafficking in controlled substance
—Hershel Slon — first-degree possession of controlled substance
—Bennie Strunk — first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police and DUI, first offense
—Clarence J. Lawson — two counts of first-degree possession of controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia
—Cheryl Musick — three counts of first-degree possession of controlled substance
—John Gaylor — three counts of first-degree possession of controlled substance
An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. Under Kentucky law, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.